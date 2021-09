CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The State Senator representing Trumbull County — Sandra O’Brien — will be holding a community meeting later this week to discuss improvements to the Mosquito Lake area.

It’s Thursday September 30th at 5:30 p.m. at the Trumbull County Agricultural Center on West Main Street in Cortland.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss ideas for possible improvements to Mosquito Lake and surrounding properties and to discuss funding resources for those improvements.