GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Could Mahoning County be the next area to ban large solar and wind farms?

County commissioners will hold the second of two public hearings next week in Green Township to gather more opinions concerning the potential development of large energy projects in rural parts of the county.

Half a dozen townships have asked the board to ban the large arrays. Commissioners hope to hear from residents about the idea.

“You’ll get a feel for, you know, how many people feel in favor of it, how many are opposed to it, and you know, so it’d give you a good sampling of the area,” said Commissioner David Ditzler.

Monday’s hearing will be held at the Greenford Christian Church, starting at 6 p.m.

There will be presentations by both potential developers of an energy project and local township trustees. Residents will also be given time to voice their own opinions afterward.