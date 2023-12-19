BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday night to determine how privacy issues should be handled at the new Boardman Dairy Queen has been delayed.

The hearing before Boardman’s Zoning Board of Appeals will now be on February 20.

Some neighbors near the Dairy Queen on Market Street complained about the noise and light coming from the drive-thru.

Tuesday night’s meeting was rescheduled to allow the owners, Ron and Chrissy Smith, to attend.

Board Chairman John Shultz warned all parties that February 20 is a “do or die” date, and a decision would be made then.