YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At a meeting Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Power Siting Board will take up the matter of running high tension power lines behind Youngstown’s new downtown amphitheater and next to the Covelli Center.

Youngtown Law Director Jeff Limbian said the board could approve or reject the idea, or require FirstEnergy to devise an alternate plan.

A contingent from Youngstown will be at the meeting.

The new power line would connect the Riverbend substation with the Lincoln Park Substation. Youngstown officials have strongly opposed the plan calling it the “right project, wrong location.”