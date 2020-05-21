Meet Wesley Franklin– This year’s “Heart Child” for the virtual Tri-County Heart Ball

Several hundred households have signed up to join in on the virtual Zoom call

(WYTV) – Organizations have had to get creative on how to raise money and awareness for different causes recently.

The American Heart Association is no different. They are moving this year’s AHA Tri-County Heart Ball to video chat.

Wesley Franklin is a five-year-old boy who loves to play basketball, matching games and pretty much anything a five-year-old boy loves to do.

However, when Wesley was born, his parents didn’t know if he’d ever live an active life. Wesley was born with a heart condition and went through surgeries at just weeks old to fix it.

When the Franklin family found out their son Wesley was chosen to be this year’s American Heart Association “Heart Child,” it meant finding a sense of community at events all year long.

This included the Heart Ball and Heart Walks.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench at any plans of throwing a 3,400-person Heart Ball, so the AHA decided to take it virtual and bring the party to participants’ living rooms from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night.

We talked to the Franklin family about the changes this year and what it means for Wesley to be chosen as the 2020 Heart Child.

They said they’re excited to meet families with stories like their own, even if it is virtually.

“It’s just a special thing for Wesley and a good opportunity to share his story and be an inspiration to others… This is something that he can remember too and know that helping others is something that he can do forever,” said Jessica Franklin, Wesley’s mom.

Several hundred households have signed up to join in on the virtual Zoom call, themed a Night out in Vegas.

While the Heart Ball is usually a ticketed event, anyone can be a part of it this year.

“We’re excited to be able to spread the mission to people this way and say, okay, anybody can join. Your family, your kids, because it’s going to be fun and entertaining and it’s just a way for all of us to come together,” said AHA Executive Director Tracy Behnke.

Of course, social media is coming in handy. Families are encouraged to dress up and post pictures from the event.

Click here to register for the Heart Ball.