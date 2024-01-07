YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lawrence Brownlee grew up on the east side of Youngstown. His passion for music came from home. His parents were heavily involved with his church’s choir.

“Having them be really involved in music is where the bug caught on. But it was because I was always surrounded [by] family that was always involved in music,” he said.

Throughout elementary and high school, Lawrence was involved in the band and the chorus.

He said his music education started with the “Youngstown Connection.” When he was 15, the group traveled to Berlin, Germany.

“Music took me from Youngstown and took me to Europe for the first time,” he said.

“Seeing so many people and different cultures really opened my mind, my eyes to the possibility that music can take me somewhere.”

This is Lawrence’s second Grammy nomination. He said he’s proud of where he’s from and that he hopes to inspire others to work hard for their dreams and goals.

“I tell people…believe in your dreams and do the work. Every day is an investment into what you can be,” he said. “I’m proud to represent all the people I represent – Youngstown, northeast Ohio.”

Lawrence will be in attendance at the Grammy’s in Los Angeles. He said he has more projects in the works.