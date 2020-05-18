Medicare to host webinars for Ohioans turning 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment announced a series of webinar events for Ohioans new to Medicare.

These events will be conducted by staff from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) and will educate soon-to-be Medicare eligible Ohioans about their health insurance and prescription drug coverage options.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Ohioans who will be eligible for Medicare to familiarize themselves with the program and understand their options,” said DeWine. “We encourage Ohioans to participate in the webinars and use the resources provided by the Department of Insurance when determining the plan that is best for them.”

One popular vehicle in which volunteers and staff serve Medicare consumers is through statewide in-person “Welcome to Medicare” events that start in May.

This year, to ensure the health and safety of Ohioans, the department is shifting to webinar-only events to assist Ohioans’ transition to Medicare.

Participants will receive the same detailed engagement from the department’s team in an interactive setting with one-on-one follow-up opportunities, including for help with enrollment.

A list of OSHIIP’s” Welcome to Medicare” webinars is available here.

Staff can also be reached at 1-800-686-1578 and OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov.

Ohioans who have enrollment questions can also call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.

In 2019, OSHIIP worked with hundreds of thousands of Ohioans during outreach events, one-on-one meetings and over the phone topics such as Medicare Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare Supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, financial assistance and key deadlines.

“The department is proud to offer these informational sessions,” said Froment. “It is our goal to have those approaching 65 and have Medicare questions come away from these webinars better prepared to select the best coverage that meets their financial and health needs.”