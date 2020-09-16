Medical workers in Trumbull County wear white socks for disease awareness

Many employees were wearing white socks at Trumbull Regional Medical Center Wednesday to bring awareness to the signs and symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many employees were wearing white socks at Trumbull Regional Medical Center Wednesday to bring awareness to the signs and symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) develops when arteries become blocked. It impacts nearly 12 million people in the United States.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center treats the wounds that result from the disease, and they also test for it as well.

Some of the symptoms include heaviness of the limbs, cramping in the thigh or calf after walking, skin discoloration of the feet, trouble sleeping due to leg or foot pain, and a lack of growth of hair or toenails on the toes and legs as well.

Medical Director Dr. Rao Sudheendra said patients may get what is called claudication from repeated hand movements and in the lower extremities. Cramps can result and some patients may have difficulty walking.

“It’s PAD Awareness Month, so peripheral artery disease and that whole month is helping us prepare to let people know that we can save these limbs,” said Program Director Steve Varkony, III, MHA. “What the White Socks campaign is it’s founded by the Save A Life, Save a Limb Foundation. Today is September 16, and we chose this day to have everybody participate in the White Socks Campaign.”

Part of the advanced healing they provide to some patients is in a hyperbaric chamber that provides 100% oxygen to a patient, which helps heal wounds from the inside out.