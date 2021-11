(WKBN)- A bill to expand medical marijuana in Ohio will get its first hearing Wednesday.

A bill legalizing medical marijuana passed the Ohio Legislature 5 years ago, but supporters say it’s time to expand.

Senator Stephen Huffman introduced the bill that would allow this legislation to be used to treat conditions like arthritis, autism and opioid-use disorder.



The senator who introduced the bill says it lets these decisions be made by doctors and their patients.