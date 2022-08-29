FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday.

The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.

“When troopers arrived on scene, it was just a one vehicle off the road rolled and went into a couple trees,” said Lt. Brian Vail with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened north of State Route 305 in the southbound lanes a little before 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Someone traveling in the opposite direction called 911.

911 caller: “He hit hard. I mean, he’s… I saw it happen. It was… he was doing road speed and went off the road. He’s gonna be in bad shape.”

Emergency responders from Fowler, Johnston and Cortland responded to the scene. They say the man was conscious and talking.

“He was alert for us the whole time. Crews did a great job. We had to use the hydraulic tools to get him out. We sent kudos out to Bud’s Towing, helped us a lot with it also,” said Cortland Fire Capt. Todd Price.

SR 11 was closed in both directions briefly so the medical helicopter could land and take off.

Why the driver crashed is unknown at this point. Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

“The gentleman just doesn’t recall even being in an accident. So obviously, it’s still under investigation at this point,” Lt. Vail said.