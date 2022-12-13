BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A local charity is getting a boost from a local physicians’ group.

Staff with Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates in Boardman presented $2,500 to a representative of the “Hope Foundation” Tuesday.

Doctors with the group held a celebrity bartending event last month in Austintown to raise the money after physicians reached out to leaders with the foundation to offer their support.

“Let them know that their mission and how they help children with challenges in the community was something that we identified and we wanted to move forward with,” said Taylor Cera, a spokesperson for Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates.

The Foundation provides grants to local families with children facing terminal illnesses.