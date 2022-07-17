(WKBN) — Western Reserve Health Education recently celebrated 20 resident graduates, and welcomed 25 new residents to the program. The program has a long history in graduate medical education.

According to WRHE president Kimberly Howe, a study was conducted several years ago looking at pediatricians in the Youngstown/Warren area.

The study found that 61% of practicing pediatricians graduated from this program. The program was also the first organization to offer residency training in the area.

Now, it’s attracting people to come to — and stay in — the area.

“These residency programs bring physicians into our community, physicians who want to stay and practice here,” Howe said.

Howe said graduates have gone to prestigious fellowships, including ones at the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic.

WRHE offers four programs: family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery and ENT fellowship.