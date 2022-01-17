Medical facilities adjust hours due to winter storm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many area medical facilities have adjusted their opening times because of the severe weather.
Steward Medical Group physician offices in Ohio and Pennsylvania are not opening until Noon. Mercer Family Medicine will also be closed until noon, which includes their walk-in diagnostic services.
- Advanced Dermatology locations will closed Monday
- Belmont Eye Clinic is closed Monday
- DeChellis and Stonestreet Dentistry is closed Monday
- Douglas Family Eye Care is closed Monday
- Drs. Catherine Molloy & Melinda Smith (AKA as WRGynecology) Drs Smith Eucker & Liz Hutchinson FNP-C are closed Monday
- Lippy Surgery Center is closed Monday
- Mercy walk-in sites will be closed until noon
- One Health Ohio locations will open at noon Monday
- Youngstown Orthopaedic Associate locations will open at noon
- Zinni Family Practice in Canfield is closed Monday
Our list does not represent all offices. Patients are urged to call ahead to their health care facility to make sure appointments are running on schedule or if they have been canceled.