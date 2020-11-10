Medical clinics open for Youngstown City School students and staff

There will be clinics at East and Chaney high schools all week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new medical clinic opens Tuesday to help those within the Youngstown City School District.

The YOUCare Quickmed Clinic is a partnership between the schools and Quickmed Urgent Care.

The first clinic is at East High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Another clinic at Chaney High will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday.

These clinics are only for Youngstown City students and staff members.

You must make an appointment ahead of time by calling 330-744-0221.

Students must have insurance information with them but if they don’t have insurance, they will still be taken care of.

Staff members will be seen free of charge.