Medical center in North Lima expands evening, weekend hours

According to Mercy Health, this adjustment will help address the health concerns of the Valley

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health announced that their North Lima Medical Center will be extending walk-in hours for patients needing care.

The walk-in care office will now be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Mercy Health, this adjustment will help address the health concerns of the Valley.

Walk-in care focuses on treating patients with cold and flu symptoms, sprains, minor burns, ear and throat pain, animal bites, high fevers, lacerations and other non-emergent illness or injury.

For more information, visit mercy.com.