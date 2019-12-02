Medical center in North Lima expands evening, weekend hours

Local News

According to Mercy Health, this adjustment will help address the health concerns of the Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health announced that their North Lima Medical Center will be extending walk-in hours for patients needing care.

The walk-in care office will now be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Mercy Health, this adjustment will help address the health concerns of the Valley.

Walk-in care focuses on treating patients with cold and flu symptoms, sprains, minor burns, ear and throat pain, animal bites, high fevers, lacerations and other non-emergent illness or injury.

For more information, visit mercy.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle