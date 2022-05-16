CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield doctor who is currently on house arrest has had his medical license suspended.

In records from the Ohio Medical Board, Ali Kooshkabadi had his license suspended in April.

In the formal action report, medical board authorities wrote that Kooshkabadi presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.

Kooshkabadi faces several charges including having weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.

Earlier this month, the former neurosurgeon was arrested after incidents in both Boardman and Canfield. He’s facing charges of making terroristic threats, aggravated menacing and violating a protection order for those incidents.

The medical board cited several accusations against Kooshkabadi’s conduct including emotional outbursts in the operating room in 2021, making threats at a Boardman restaurant in March 2022, an April incident at a local cellphone store where he is accused of creating a disturbance, threatening staff and making a slashing gesture across his throat.

One of those instances happened at a local gun shop where Kooshkabadi is accused of threatening employees when he tried to buy a gun and was denied. He claims that the employees called him racial names, according to a police report.

In the Ohio Medical Board memorandum, it said that Kooshkabadi’s alleged threats and admission to a behavioral healthcare center for psychiatric examination constitute an “inability to practice according to acceptable and prevailing standards of care by reason of mental illness…”

Kooshkabadi can request a hearing on his suspension with the Ohio Medical Board.