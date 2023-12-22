SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley is coming together to deliver meals to those in need this holiday season.

WKBN 27 First News got a look behind the scenes of Operation Christmas Cheer in Sharon where sometimes it just feels good to do something nice for a stranger.

“That’s what Christmas is. It’s more than kids opening gifts under a tree. It’s family and it’s people helping other people,” said Stacy Morsillo, Sharon Oaks caterer.

For the last three years, folks in Sharon have been serving up a holiday feast fit for a king.

“When we talk about making an impact, it’s about trying to help those in need and trying to make an enjoyable and blessed Christmas season,” said Nate Hamilla, a volunteer.

Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal deliveries started as a restaurant support program

More than a dozen eateries from the Elks to Haitian Sensation teaming up to tackle the challenge.

“This stems back to being proud of where you work and where you live,” Hamilla said.

But it’s more than just food. It’s about delivering a little cheer to people who need it most during the holidays.

“The smiles on their face say enough. Having someone visit during the holidays. Some people aren’t fortunate enough to have that,” Hamilla said.

The program itself is run entirely by volunteers who relish the chance to come together and do something special for their community, taking comfort from the support they get along the way.

“I was shopping and a lady asked me what I was doing with all the hams, and I explained to her about Operation Christmas and everything. She gave me money out of her pocket and said, ‘Here, I know it’s not much, but I want to help.’ It gave me goosebumps,” Morsillo said. “It’s so heartwarming. Gosh, you just want to give them a hug.”