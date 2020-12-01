McKinley Birthplace Museum gets in holiday spirit with Festival of Trees

Museum Director Ami LeMaster said she wanted to do something to spread a little holiday cheer

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The McKinley Birthplace Museum and Memorial is inviting people to get into the holiday spirit, while social distancing.

The Festival of Trees are on display all month long at the museum.

There are more than a dozen decorated trees in the auditorium, allowing plenty of space to social distance.

The trees were decorated by different organizations and people.

Museum Director Ami LeMaster said she wanted to do something to spread a little holiday cheer.

“I just wanted that Christmas spirit and for children to be able to come and realize that Christmas is not canceled, you know. We are having Christmas and even that Christmas spirit because people are getting so down because we don’t get to get out much,” LeMaster said.

People can come enjoy the Festival of Trees free of charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Santa is expected to make a special appearance this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.