On Monday, Nov. 18, you can register to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The McGuffey Centre in Youngstown is giving back to the community.

On Monday, Nov. 18, you can register to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving.

It closes once 75 tickets are handed out. It’s first come, first served.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can bring your ID to get a ticket to come back on Nov. 23 to get your free turkey.

Turkey pickups will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The McGuffey Centre will also host be a free Thanksgiving dinner.