McGuffey Centre in Youngstown gives out turkeys, Christmas giveaway planned

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McGuffey Centre helped out more than 100 people in need with its annual turkey giveaway on the east side of Youngstown.

Families had to register at the beginning of the month to receive turkeys and food boxes for the Thanksgiving season.

Shaleen McRae, executive director of the Mcguffey Centre, said the need this year was huge.

“The calling list was long. It exceeded what we were expecting,” McRae said.

There will also be a Christmas giveaway on December 17 that families can sign up for on December 1.