LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown-based Anderson-Dubose Company was recently named Supplier of the Year by McDonald’s.

Anderson-Dubose has provided paper and food supplies to McDonald’s for 30 years. It handles 450 restaurants, including 249 in Ohio.

Anderson-Dubose is a mid-size, family-owned company, which a company official said makes it more meaningful since the award, in the past, has gone to large suppliers.