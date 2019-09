Details won't be released until both sides approve it

McDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – Teachers in the McDonald School District will be voting on a new contract soon.

The school board and the McDonald Education Association reached a tentative deal.

According to our print partner, the Tribune Chronicle, the deal was reached after seven hours of talks Wednesday.

There are 55 educators in the district.

Details won’t be released until both sides approve it.