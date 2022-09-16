MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local native serving in the U.S. Army is getting some recognition from his peers.

Sergeant First Class Adrien Tillery recently received the top “Warrior” award among more than 11,000 Army recruiters.

Tillery grew up in McDonald and is the grandson of former longtime Youngstown councilman James Fortune. He’s now assigned to a recruiting station in Crestview, Florida, and says his work gave him the knowledge he needed to win.

“Building connections, being able to talk, being able to study regulations helped me with the intellect portion of the… competition,” Tillery said.

Sgt. Tillery has been in the Army for the last 12 years. This was the second time that he competed for the “Warrior” award.