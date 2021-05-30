McDonald first responders place American flags honoring those who died while serving

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – In McDonald on Sunday, townsfolk came together to honor veterans in a ceremony at the War Memorial in Woodland Park.

After the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, first responders placed American flags around the memorial obelisk statue to commemorate those who died while serving in the military.

One World War II veteran named Jack Evans, Jr. says he never misses the Memorial Day Service.

“One of the veterans out there was a classmate of mine,” Evans said. “His name was Vernon Nock and he was killed in the invasion of Okinawa.”

Evans says he knows most of the people whose names are on the war memorial plaque. He’s been a life-long resident of McDonald for 95 years.