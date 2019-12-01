McDonald celebrates the holidays with its Christmas tree lighting

McDonald also celebrated the night with hayrides, a bonfire and a cookie bake sale

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – The village of McDonald continued a Thanksgiving weekend tradition Saturday night.

It was the 38th annual lighting of the village’s Christmas Tree. Many of the village’s leaders were on hand to sing Christmas carols.

Director of McDonald’s senior center Millie Ritz was the one with the honor of pulling the switch and lighting up the night.

Village officials say that everyone in McDonald looks forward to the big night to start feeling the Christmas spirit.

“It really brings it together as a family. We are a community that is small and close-knit, and we can really get together to share the experience and spirit of Christmas as one big family,” said Village Administrator Thomas Domitovich.

McDonald also celebrated the night with hayrides, a bonfire and a cookie bake sale.

Santa also made an appearance. He was escorted to the party by the village’s fire department.