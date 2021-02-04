MCCTC, Valley STEM Academy holding open house for students

There's an open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Students interested in attending the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center and Valley STEM Academy will have a chance to see the facility.

There’s an open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Because of social distancing regulations, you must register and pick a time slot to go.

If you didn’t register for today, there’s another open house from 11 a. m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, visit www.mahoningctc.com or call 330-729-4000.