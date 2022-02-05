MCCTC holds largest robotics tournament ever

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center held its largest robotics tournament ever.

Over 50 high school and four middle school teams competed for a shot at the state tournament. Eight local teams competed.

Teams competed to outscore opponents in timed matches. While the competition was fierce, it also teaches students the importance of teamwork.

“Part of our manufacturing background here in the Valley really talks about problem-solving and creative thinking and that’s everything these kids are doing out there. So they build these robots, they program them, they test them, they tear them and rebuild them and program them and test them. It’s as important to learn what doesn’t work and also to learn what does work, so they can get a working robot,” said MCCTC robotics and engineering instructor Walter Baber.

“Teamwork is a really big part. If you do not get along with the members on your team, you’re not going to get anywhere,” said MCCTC junior Camelia Blackmon.

The championship tournament will be held in Marion, Ohio April 7-9.