CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An opportunity for kids to learn about careers is coming back for another year.

The Kids Career Fair will be held on February 11 at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield.

The idea is to highlight programs at MCCTC and invite businesses to highlight their careers so kids know what’s out there.

Around 40 businesses had demonstrations last year for the kids to see the career opportunities in the area and participate in demonstrations and various activities.

“And we have so many different hands-on things. I know our cosmetology teacher did little hair extensions. Culinary did little popcorn. We even had people here from the union showing you how to patch a hole in the wall. So it’s just a really good time to bring everybody out and see what careers are out there,” said Jessica Cene, marketing and job placement coordinator at MCCTC.

The Kids Career Fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11t at MCCTC, located at 7300 N Palmyra Rd

Businesses still have time to sign-up and participate, too. They are asked to provide a fun table activity for children during the event, as well as pass out giveaways.

Registration and information about the fair can be found online here.