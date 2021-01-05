MCCTC accepting applications for next school year

MCCTC offers a total of 22 programs for students looking to get a head start on a career right out of high school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Enrollment is open for incoming high school juniors interested in applying to the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center for next school year.

MCCTC offers a total of 22 programs for students looking to get a head start on a career right out of high school.

You can schedule a private tour by calling 330-729-4000 or by emailing jessica.cene@mahoningctc.com.

If you aren’t a junior yet, there’s still something for you. The Valley STEM+ME2 Academy is for high school freshmen and sophomores. You can take electives in additive manufacturing, robotics, subtractive manufacturing, biomedical and computer integrated manufacturing.

You can apply on MCCTC’s website.