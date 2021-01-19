Mayor: Youngstown increasing security during Biden’s inauguration

Mayor Brown stressed there have not been any credible threats to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown is among the communities enacting increased security measures during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown said in light of recent violence in Washington, D.C. following the presidential election results, the city is “taking all necessary steps to ensure that Youngstown will remain calm and free of turbulent behavior.”

Brown stressed there have not been any credible threats to Youngstown, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Biden will be sworn in as the president of the United States Wednesday.

Brown said if anyone sees suspicious behavior, they should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.