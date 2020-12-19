Mayor Tito Brown, family helps deliver breakfast, gifts around Youngstown

Usually during this time of year, there would be a Breakfast with Santa, but due to the pandemic, they delivered breakfast to families along with gifts and coats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Although Christmas isn’t until next week, Santa Claus came early to the City of Youngstown Saturday.

On Saturday, with the help of the WRTA and Youngstown Park and Recreation, Mayor Tito Brown and his family surprised children with gifts, spreading holiday cheer.

Usually during this time of year, there would be a Breakfast with Santa, but due to the pandemic, they delivered breakfast to families along with gifts and coats.

“It feels the best when the kids run up to you and say, Hello, Santa. The parents are appreciative that we are still making a commitment to them, and that’s what we love and want to continue to do,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

With the help of his family, they were able to surprise 40 families and 101 kids Saturday.

Santa and his elves started at the north and east sides of Youngstown Saturday morning and finished at the south and west sides later in the evening.