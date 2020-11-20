Mayor Tito Brown, City Health Commissioner speak on pandemic via Zoom meeting

They urged people to follow the rules to slow the spread and to avoid large gatherings during the holidays

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City’s Health Commissioner and Mayor Tito Brown spoke to the public over Zoom Friday, pleading for people to follow the rules to slow the spread.

In the last week, the City of Youngstown has seen 251 additional cases of the virus, nine hospitalizations and one new death.

“If you would stop going out as frequently, going out when you only need essentials, groceries, pharmacy, things that are only essential, so that we can slow down our traffic and our contact with one another,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

“It will end. We just are living it right now and it’s tough, but just continue to keep on doing what you’re doing and just keep the communication open. If you have concerns, you can call our health department. We have a line that will answer,” said Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

You can call 330-743-3333 with concerns.

Both Bishop and Brown also encourage people to avoid large gatherings during the holidays.