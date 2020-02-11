Mayor, police chief urge community to unite to stand up against gun violence

Community members are fighting for change after a triple homicide over the weekend in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Following a triple homicide at a club on Youngstown’s north side Sunday, police have narrowed down their search to one man, who is now wanted for murder.

Police say 44-year-old Robert Shelton walked out of the Brothers of Power Classic Cars Club on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. and opened fire.

Now, community members are fighting for change.

“We wanted to tell the community that we’re standing up to remove those guns off the streets. But, we also need the community’s help, we need the community to stand up and speak up,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

A call to action from the mayor at a press conference on Monday, one day after violence in the city claimed the lives of three men: 34-year-old Dymond Ortello and his brother, 31-year-old Daniel Ortello, Jr., along with 37-year-old Charles Pullen.

“No one wants to talk and I understand that,” Brown said.

But, Brown and Police Chief Robin Lees made it clear that if we want the violence to stop… they need everyone’s help. Brown is urging witnesses to either tell police or even him what happened.

“This is pretty much a cold-blooded killing,” Lees said.

Lees described the chaotic scene Sunday morning, saying as officers were helping a female victim in the parking lot…

“A man about 30-40 feet away with a gun in hand approached Dymond Ortello and fired several shots,” Lees said.

Shelton, who police say murdered Dymond, escaped the scene.

“Ultimately, he was lost in the situation, which again was very chaotic and fast-moving,” Lees said.

LISTEN: Several 911 calls from orth side shooting that killed 3

Police believe Pullen and Daniel may have shot each other inside the club.

Two innocent bystanders were also shot, but they’ll be OK.

Community and clergy members alongside mental health professionals also talked about trauma and healing with the understanding that together, we as a community can move forward.

“In the same spirit of the African proverb that says, ‘I am because we are.’ It’s not our fault but it’s our responsibility,” said Rev. Lewis Macklin, Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

“We want to reach out into the church and community groups and, it was discussed earlier, into the barbershops to sit down and talk with individuals and help them manage and talk about and deal with the unresolved traumas that they have experienced,” said Joseph Caruso, president and CEO of Compass Family and Community Services.

“We have to show kindness. We have to show our fellow man some grace as we move through these tough times,” said councilwoman Samantha Turner.