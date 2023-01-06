CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office honored a Mathews 7th grader for his trophy buck last season.

Sheriff Paul Monroe presented Wesley Murphy with the “Big Buck Champion” trophy Friday.

Murphy received the title for the 9-point buck he got last hunting season.

The biggest buck hunting competition is now in its third year and has also been opened to students who attend Joseph Badger Local Schools.

More than 40 students from the two districts have signed up for the contest this season.

Winners will be recognized in February after the hunting season ends.