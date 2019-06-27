Mathews Schools decide to go with sheriff’s office for resource officer next year

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mathews Local School Board in Trumbull County decided Wednesday that the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office will supply its resource officer this coming school year.

In a 3-2 vote, the board approved a contract with the sheriff’s office.

The district’s previous school resource officer was charged with theft and drug-related offenses in February. At the time, the board voted to use the sheriff’s office for the remainder of the school year.

The conduct of the previous officer wasn’t the only reason the board voted to stick with the sheriff’s office.

“I would say a lot of the way we’ve been treated after the fact that this happened through township officials, that would be one of the reasons, too,” said School Board President Tarin Brown.

The contract will provide for one deputy at a salary of just over $60,000 for the upcoming school year.

The proposal put forth by Vienna police would have cost the district about $20,000 less and would have included one full-time officer and one part-time officer.

Earlier Wednesday, Vienna’s police chief said he’s upset about the plan.

Chief Bob Ludt said the Vienna Police Department can offer the same service for a lot less money. He sent a letter to the school board, addressing the issue.

According to the letter, the district had an arrangement with the Vienna Police Department, which provided an officer at a rate of $15 an hour. Ludt’s letter states the district is getting a second school resource officer from the sheriff’s office at a cost that is double the amount that the township charged.

“Your schools are here. We are here. The township’s constables deserve the opportunity to provide the service to the community,” the letter reads. “The community and taxpayers deserve to have their governments operate as efficiently and effectively as possible. Paying double for a comparable, if not superior, service does not make sense.”