Masury eyesore torn down

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – An eyesore near the state line in Masury has been knocked down.

Demolition began Tuesday on the former Bohica Bar and Grill which was also known as the Grey Wolf Lodge.

The Trumbull County Engineer’s Office worked with the Council of Governments on the project to tear down the building.

The building on South Irvine Avenue has been vacant for several years. Brookfield Township Trustees obtained the property through the Trumbull County Land Bank in October.

The estimated cost of the demolition is $6,100, which will be paid for by the township.