Masury bar taking donations for family of man killed in motorcycle accident

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – A family and community are mourning after the tragic death of a Brookfield man after a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Joseph Clark was riding his motorcycle Friday when he struck a vehicle and crashed on Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Clark was 24 years old.

Now, the community is raising money to help his three-year-old son.

The Clark Bar in Masury is making themselves the point place for donations.

“He put a smile on everybody’s face. He always had a smile on his face. Jokester, prankster, but above all, he was a wonderful, wonderful son and father to Conner,” said Susan Tatomirovich, of the Clark Bar.

Tatomirovich says they are now collecting donations for Clark’s son and family at the Clark Bar.

Donations can be dropped off there.