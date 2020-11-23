Massive crowd shows up for food giveaway at Eastwood Field in Niles

The distribution did not begin until 11 a.m. but many lined up well before then

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of people lined up for a food giveaway in Niles Monday.

The amount of people that showed at the Eastwood Mall Complex was surprising to many waiting in line.

The distribution did not begin until 11 a.m. but over 950 vehicles were waiting well before then.

One woman said she got there at 9:30 a.m. and by 2 p.m. was still waiting.

Second Harvest Executive Director Michael Iberis said they provided food packages to over 1,000 people at the giveaway.

“People have lost their jobs because of the various issues with the pandemic. They are in need and they are worried. They are concerned about how do I feed my family, not only at Thanksgiving, which is a holiday but during the regular weeks, during the regular months to come,” Iberis said.

Each carload was also given a $10 gift card to the Eastwood Mall.

“We believe this cause is a good one. If you can’t feed your friends and neighbors at a time when the country is having difficulties, what else can you do?” Said Joe Bell, spokesperson for the Cafaro Company.

This was one of many food giveaways since the pandemic began and was sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Traveling Food Pantry is a program designed to address the surge in need for food assistance for families who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Guard was there to assist with the food distribition.

The giveaway will continue as long as supplies permit.

For additional information about the work of Second Harvest Food Bank, go to www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or follow it on Facebook @SHFBMV.