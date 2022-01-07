Mass marks anniversary of Hubbard church fire

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Holy Mass and processional will mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating fire at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard.

The special event will commemorate that day and the ongoing rebuilding of the church.

A candlelight procession is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in front of the church, which will include prayer and song.

The procession will travel from the church to the parish center where a Holy Mass will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Jan. 18, 2021 fire started in a conference room in the basement of the church. The cause is “undetermined,” according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Todd Stitt.

The fire caused about $4 million in damage.