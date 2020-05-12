Mass food distribution set for Mercer County

The Community Food Warehouse in Mercer County is holding a large food distribution event next week

The drive-thru distribution is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at the northeastern corner of the Shenango Valley Mall parking lot (behind the former Macy’s).

Food will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until it runs out.

The food will be placed in vehicles by volunteers to limit contact.

The event is made possible through a joint effort by the Mercer County Department of Public Safety, the Community Food Warehouse and the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), and the “Farmers to Families” initiative.

According to the Community Food Warehouse, the pandemic has interrupted supply chains and food banks have seen a 50% increase in demand.

The “Farmers to Families Food Box Program” collects and distributes $300 million in dairy, produce and meat products nationwide to be distributed through regional food networks and other organizations, including the Community Food Warehouse in Mercer County.