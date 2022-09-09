(WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community.

They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items.

To help raise much-needed funds to continue giving back, the non-profit is holding its annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser.

The night will include dinner, drinks and dancing. There will also be a silent auction, ticket raffle, wine pull and booze wagon raffle.

WKBN anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson will be emceeing the event.

“If you’re on the fence and worried about where the money goes, I’m going to be very honest with you and tell you it stays within The Brightside. We are the only one doing what we do in Columbiana County. Come to our facility, see what we do. Follow us on Facebook. You’ll see what we do and we help strictly those kids that need it,” said Scott Lewis with The Brightside Project.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Boneshakers (544 E. Pershing Street, Salem).

Tickets are available now. Each ticket includes appetizers, a sit-down dinner and a ticket for a complimentary beer or wine. Tickets are $75 each or $600 for a table of eight. They can be purchased online at www.brightsideprojectohio.org or by calling 234-320-4005.