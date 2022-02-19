BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Masking as a precaution against COVID-19 will be optional during the school day in all the Boardman Schools beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The change in policy was announced Thursday in a letter from by Boardman superintendent Tim Saxton and posted on the school system’s website.

Saxton wrote that “masks will be strongly recommended but no longer mandatory.”

As per federal guidelines masks will still be required for students and staff while on board all school bus/van transportation.

A group of Boardman parents had been vocal about dropping the mask mandate since the school year began, having spoke against the policy at school board meetings and protesting in public.

In explaining his rational in modifying the policy, Saxton cited a “rapid decrease in the rate of transmission” in the Boardman area.

He also stated that the number of COVID positive cases across Boardman’s six buildings peaked at 90 during the week of Jan. 16. This last week five students and one staff member tested positive.

“Due to the low number of cases, the availability of the vaccine and the option to continue to wear a face mask,” wrote Saxton, “Boardman Local Schools will revise its mask policy to optional but strongly recommended on February 22, 2022.”