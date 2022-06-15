AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man wanted for allegedly killing a 1-year-old was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) Tuesday afternoon in Akron.

Latrell Wilson, 38, was arrested at his job near 2400 block of Romig Road, the marshals office said.

Akron police reportedly suspected him of beating a child to death in late January.

The coroner’s office reported the 1-year-old was severely beaten, sustaining broken ribs, major bruises and head trauma. Smothering and/or beating was ruled as the alleged cause of death, and police said the child was with Wilson on the day of the incident.

“Killing a helpless and innocent child is a horrific crime. Arresting this fugitive and bringing justice to the family was at the top of our priority list,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.