WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of a suspect in the weekend shooting death of a Warren woman.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are seeking Noel Flores, 19, who is wanted for the Saturday shooting death of Ashante Kirksey, 26, at her home in the 900 block of Francis Avenue SE.

Francis was shot about 2 a.m. A warrant was issued later in the day for Flores’ arrest.

Flores had been released from the Trumbull County Jail last week after completing a sentence for a charge of aggravated menacing.

Flores is a 5’6, 140-pound Hispanic male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Tipsters may remain anonymous.