YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a wanted man who they said ran from them in Youngstown on Thursday morning.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) went to a house in the 2400 block of Rosewood Ave. to arrest Kevin Peeples, 37, who they said was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. He allegedly violated the terms of his parole on an original charge of endangering children, according to the Task Force.

Investigators say Peeples ran into the woods as officers entered the home.

Investigators searched for Peeples in the wooded area nearby, and a drone was used, but they were unable to find him.

Peeples, who lives in the area, is described as a Black man, about 5’10” tall and weighing 215 pounds.

Those with information on Peeples are asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or submit a tip online. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.