Marshals, DEA seize guns from Youngstown home of football standout Lynn Bowden

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency seized a number of loaded assault rifles and handguns during a search of the Youngstown home of local football standout Lynn Bowden.

They were at the house in the 200 block of Superior Street while Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs with other people who were in the house. Police often handcuff people while they search a home even if no one is arrested.

Sources say agents and police have also made drug buys at the home but not from Bowden.

The Warren Harding graduate was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden was a First-Team All-American at Kentucky. He remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

As a quarterback, Bowden led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.