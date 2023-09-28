YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was on the run for almost two months from a Columbiana County correctional facility was found Thursday morning on Youngstown’s South Side.

Ashley Croley, 37, was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue.

A person who Marshals characterized as an “associate” of Croley, Mark Heath, no age given, was also arrested for obstruction of justice due to actions during Croley’s arrest, a news release from the Marshals said.

They were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Heath is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday. There is no word when Croley will be sent back to Columbiana County.

Croley has been wanted since Aug. 5, when she is accused of escaping from the Eastern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lisbon. The release said she stole a car and ran over a man’s foot while making her getaway.

A Columbiana County grand jury Sept. 15 indicted Croley on charges of escape, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Crowley was booked into the center July 17 on a probation violation for a misdemeanor theft charge. The charge was filed in 2021 by Lisbon police, court records show.

Court records also show Croley has an address on the South Side. She was not arrested Thursday at that address but a short distance away from there.