Marshals arrest woman accused of driving off in Struthers police cruiser

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested a woman who is accused of taking a Struthers police cruiser.

Marshals picked up Tara Oder at her home on Youngstown’s south side on Wednesday.

Last week, Struthers police say Oder slipped her handcuffs during an arrest and climbed through the partition in the police cruiser. She grabbed the wheel as the officer was driving and was grabbing for his gun, police say.

At that point, the officer jumped out and Oder drove the cruiser away.

The other prisoner — Linda Bennett, of Struthers — was still locked up in the back.

Oder let Bennett out of the cruiser before she took off in it, according to police.

The stolen cruiser was found abandoned near the leasing office for the Villages at Arlington Heights.

Witnesses told police they saw both women board a WRTA bus in front of the new Rescue Mission and disappear.

Bennett is still at large.