WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive, wanted for the murder of a Warren woman last month.

Marshals say Noel Flores, 19, was hiding in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Flores on Tuesday at an apartment on 12th Way N., recovering a gun during the arrest.

According to Marshals, the gun was a 9mm firearm, the same caliber used in the shooting.

CrimeStoppers of Greater Mahoning Valley and U.S. Marshals were offering a reward for information leading to Flores’ capture after he was charged with the murder of Ashante Fisher-Kirksey, 26, at her home in the 900 block of Francis Avenue SE.

Fisher-Kirksey was shot about 2 a.m. A warrant was issued later in the day for Flores’ arrest.

Flores was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, pending extradition to Ohio.