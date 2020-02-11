Marshals arrest suspect accused of Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man charged with murder in a shooting early Sunday morning that killed three people.

Robert Shelton, 44, was wanted on warrants for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Marshals arrested Shelton Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in Liberty Township.

Police said Shelton shot and killed Dymond Ortello, 34, in front of an officer as patrons of the Brothers of Power Classic Car Club at Logan and Tacoma avenues were fleeing in panic about 3:45 a.m. Sunday after a double shooting inside the bar.

Police believe Daniel Ortello, 31, and Charles Pullen, 37, shot and killed each other inside the bar.

In the panic that followed, police said Shelton saw Dymond Ortello in the parking lot just as the first officers arrived and Shelton shot Dymond Ortello in front of the officer.

The officer ran after Shelton but because there were so many people running around in the parking lot, Shelton was able to weave his way through them and get away.